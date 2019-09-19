As Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Share Price Rose, Holder Wesbanco Bank Has Trimmed Its Position; As Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Stock Rose, Discovery Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings (LDOS) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 10,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 12,216 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $975,000, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.7. About 437,657 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 56.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 994,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 600,921 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 2.31M shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 684,727 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Systematic Finance Management LP has 234,893 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Fort Lp stated it has 0.6% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 70,498 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corp has 18,529 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 130,857 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 36,900 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 3,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.12% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 664,475 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 3,850 shares.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Leidos Continues Submarine Detection Sonar Services Through TRAPS Award – GuruFocus.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos To Participate In The Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 21,020 shares to 47,720 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 32,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,287 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (TLT).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13 million for 18.42 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.