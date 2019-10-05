As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stock Rose, Sta Wealth Management Increased Holding; As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Rose, Beaumont Financial Partners Upped Position

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 5,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 78,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62 million, up from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape Congo quarantine, medics race to control outbreak; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 12,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 2.88M shares traded or 70.47% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Ltd reported 21,058 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc accumulated 19,825 shares. Sei Invests Communications owns 39,813 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First Manhattan Comm invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 235,088 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,453 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 2.31M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 35,576 are held by Nicholas Inv Prns Limited Partnership. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 67,931 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,044 shares to 5,657 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 213,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,017 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $967.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,317 shares to 1,841 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 16,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,713 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).