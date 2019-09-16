As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Its Position; Tarbox Group Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $2.79 Million

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 7,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,026 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373,000, down from 8,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $379.15. About 2.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 32,549 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, down from 40,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 536,471 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 38,170 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 2.54 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler Assoc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 6,800 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 0.05% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Ironwood Financial Ltd Com has 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Susquehanna Llp stated it has 7,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 234,446 shares. National Pension, Korea-based fund reported 2,335 shares. 4,623 were accumulated by Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership. Bridges Investment reported 6,300 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 188,352 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,581 shares to 152,940 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 18,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $170.07 million for 18.10 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LDOS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22 million and $319.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 320,741 shares to 405,675 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 11,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interactive Advisors invested in 100 shares. The California-based Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burns J W holds 0.76% or 9,004 shares. Bank & Trust reported 12,240 shares. Strategic Glob Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Long Island Ltd holds 1.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 40,490 shares. Advent Capital De has 14,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 1,906 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 12,360 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx holds 0.23% or 1,840 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 3.88 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Stralem And Comm holds 2.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,505 shares. Nottingham holds 0.05% or 771 shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial accumulated 9,400 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 316,100 shares.