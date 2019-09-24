As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stock Rose, Holder Lincoln National Has Decreased by $752,554 Its Position; Basswood Capital Management Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Lifted as Stock Rose

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 10,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 731,126 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03M, up from 720,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 20,668 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp analyzed 9,526 shares as the company's stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 157,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55M, down from 166,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.36. About 54,614 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 7,841 shares to 94,186 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,250 were reported by Daiwa Securities Gp. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 18,613 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru owns 109,238 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 0.03% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 705,353 shares. 5,172 are owned by First Amer Comml Bank. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 80,328 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,229 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 5,642 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 70,599 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 21,167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 4,120 shares. 32,549 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company. Parametric Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 573,794 shares.



Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13M for 18.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp by 122,388 shares to 295,229 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Op Bancorp by 149,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).