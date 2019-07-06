As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bb&T Securities Has Trimmed Stake by $798,400; As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Pl Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 1.14M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 12,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.68M, down from 303,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 362,169 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 16 – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Announces Final Capital Bank Financial Merger Consideration Allocations – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Sour Sentiment Toward First Horizon Could Mean Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Thompson Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 60,310 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 570 shares. 26,211 are owned by Connable Office. Ww Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Jarislowsky Fraser has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 31,820 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Com has 1.56 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc accumulated 0.01% or 229,004 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability has 13,039 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn invested in 0.09% or 43,692 shares. Adage Prns Grp Inc Llc owns 340,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.03% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Rmb Capital Llc holds 134 shares.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $158.63M for 18.64 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.65% negative EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,007 shares to 35,201 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 7,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).