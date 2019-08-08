As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Shares Rose, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Position; Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Share Price Rose While Wellington Shields & Company Cut Its Stake by $696,800

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.77 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.97. About 217,592 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,696 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 22,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.6. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Be Disappointed With Their 98% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LDOS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos (LDOS) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.03% or 282,420 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 369,521 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has 978,121 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.05% or 113,817 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 67,820 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 52,938 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Amer Gru reported 291,477 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 54,281 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com invested 1.55% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ruffer Llp reported 5,300 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 29 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Lc holds 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 3,164 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $183.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16,355 shares to 110,115 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G launching ‘smart’ Lumi by Pampers diapers with Google’s help (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G boosts global employment – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Talks Prices, Cost Cuts, and Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore & owns 27,009 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Opus Capital Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 3.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Perritt Mgmt holds 5,449 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chemical Bankshares invested in 1.16% or 98,830 shares. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability Company stated it has 9,357 shares. Amg Bank accumulated 0.01% or 2,166 shares. Somerset Tru holds 14,976 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi holds 0.22% or 16,109 shares in its portfolio. Karpus Management owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,754 shares. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct stated it has 32,250 shares. Cap City Tru Fl stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hartline reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.88% or 20,634 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 4,487 shares in its portfolio.