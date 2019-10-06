As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Share Price Rose, Overbrook Management Cut by $2.98 Million Its Holding; M & T Bk (MTB) Market Value Declined While Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted by $541,960 Its Holding

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 37,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 167,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37M, down from 205,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 2.88 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 221.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 4,626 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, up from 1,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $154.05. About 515,138 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,460 shares to 53,804 shares, valued at $12.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,885 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $180,188 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MTB shares while 183 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 107.86 million shares or 0.13% less from 108.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 195,990 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Llc invested 0.05% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Peoples Fin stated it has 0% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Llc invested in 9,928 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). 5,181 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated. Connors Investor accumulated 68,347 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd accumulated 480 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,379 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Mariner Llc accumulated 0.01% or 5,791 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability reported 10,613 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.01% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 268,629 shares. Asset Management One Ltd invested 0.06% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 5,930 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 181 shares. Natixis has invested 0.18% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% or 258,150 shares in its portfolio. Regions reported 26,000 shares. American Intl Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.09% or 281,627 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 20,284 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 149,183 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.55% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Quantbot LP invested in 4,859 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 779 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,030 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 46,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $172.86M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

