As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Decreased Stake; Ami Asset Management Trimmed Its Realpage Com (RP) Stake by $425,662; Market Valuation Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 4,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 53,989 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, down from 58,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 1.23 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 265,045 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 257 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 49 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 54,630 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 49,738 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 9.00 million were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 3,169 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 28,828 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdg has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 115,871 shares. State Street has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 1.05M shares. American Capital invested 2.28% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Oak Ridge Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $17.01 million activity.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37M for 51.96 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 143,637 shares to 435,412 shares, valued at $58.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 161,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 997 shares to 90,702 shares, valued at $99.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 124,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13 million for 18.00 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

