As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Cut Its Stake by $13.61 Million; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Raised Its Position in Synopsys (SNPS) by $63.83 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 584.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.51. About 903,204 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 212,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 827,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.04M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 962,352 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 236,539 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 827,607 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.69% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.05% or 39,821 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 479,263 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 168,344 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Macquarie Gp stated it has 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ameritas Invest Prns holds 42,768 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 12,660 shares. 978,121 are owned by Schroder Mngmt Group. Financial stated it has 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 52,090 shares. Tower Bridge reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited invested in 18,796 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8,664 shares to 57,906 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $168.31M for 18.41 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil invested in 14 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.11% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 87,550 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 442,895 shares. Regions Financial Corp has 12,638 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,130 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 15,692 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 26,000 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pitcairn holds 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 2,451 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 50,100 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 579,888 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Ironwood Lc invested in 0.01% or 125 shares.