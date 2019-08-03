As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Market Value Rose, Holder Cwm Cut Its Position by $484,510; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding by $497,829

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1565.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 3,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 3,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36 million shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 7,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 7,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 3.10 million shares traded or 182.18% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 98,209 shares to 99,526 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 71,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl accumulated 1.95M shares. Cullinan Associate holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com reported 9,801 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.01% stake. Amp Capital Ltd stated it has 109,171 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv has invested 0.2% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Howe Rusling holds 47 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Southpoint Advsrs Lp has 5.17% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7,196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.02% or 238,967 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Bokf Na has 12,283 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 54,281 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.04% or 2.43 million shares.

