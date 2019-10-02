As Leidos Hldgs Com (LDOS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Boosted Its Stake; Hillsdale Investment Management Stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Lowered by $9.43 Million as Shares Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com (LDOS) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 8,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 181,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 172,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 658,364 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 523,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 1,370 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26,000, down from 525,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 1.22 million shares traded or 49.41% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS: CASH PORTION FUNDED BY JV, DEBT; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – TRANSACTION INCLUDES A $1.85 BLN INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION, FROM $7.4 BLN TO $9.25 BLN

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,143 shares to 105,344 shares, valued at $14.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc Com by 8,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,762 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 1,308 shares. Omers Administration has 72,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 542,542 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv owns 59,703 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Heritage Invsts Management Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 28,730 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 59,133 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 827,607 shares. Mitchell Com has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Voloridge Invest Mgmt holds 0.15% or 67,235 shares. Prudential invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ftb Advsrs has 302 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd stated it has 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.17% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold BPY shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 250.01 million shares or 1.57% more from 246.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv Management has 13,846 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau Assocs has invested 1.51% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 641,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 4.11M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% or 1.45 million shares. Cibc World Mkts owns 3.23 million shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 10,500 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,243 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Ameriprise Fin invested in 28,331 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1.33 million shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com reported 9 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.13% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).