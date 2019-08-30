As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Opus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Caledonia Investments Plc Lowered Its Stake

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 763,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01 million, down from 862,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 911,729 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 49,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 53,176 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 25,745 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 860 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Aperio Grp Ltd Co owns 46,274 shares. Atria Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 7,207 shares. 25,516 were reported by D E Shaw & Com. Vanguard Inc reported 14.47M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company has 0.13% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Moreover, Cibc Asset Inc has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 12,336 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 236,966 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 212,462 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 19,014 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.07% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leggett & Platt: A Dividend Machine For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Leggett & Platt, Mueller Industries, and Evolus Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt, Inc.: A Dividend Stock To Help You Sleep At Night – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Oracle appeals ruling on $10B JEDI contract – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.