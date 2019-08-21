As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Rose, Holder Geode Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $3.97 Million; Malaga Cove Capital Boosted Its Vmware (VMW) Stake by $349,920

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 94,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.92M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 394,753 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company's stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $147.5. About 1.31M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Should You Buy VMWare Stock Now? – Investorplace.com" on August 21, 2019

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd reported 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 56,248 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,389 shares. Mckinley Limited Company Delaware accumulated 870 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). C M Bidwell Associate Ltd invested 0.27% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 178,211 are owned by California Employees Retirement. 8,899 were accumulated by Cognios Cap Lc. Dodge Cox stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 182,532 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1.38 million shares. Pointstate Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 11,100 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Mackenzie Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 7,013 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 9,947 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 10,865 shares to 603,035 shares, valued at $89.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adt Inc by 99,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY).