As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Rose, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Boosted Holding by $505,806; Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Holder Highland Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 131.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 12,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 21,215 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 9,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 260,842 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 26,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 118,721 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 92,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 1.95 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 09/04/2018 – GECINA SA GFCP.PA – GECINA CONCLUDES WITH ING FRANCE THE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT LOAN INDEXED ON ITS GRESB RATING; 30/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Tightens 10 Bps; 08/03/2018 – REG-ING publishes its 2017 Integrated Annual Report and proxy materials 2018 AGM; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Pft EUR1.23B; 19/03/2018 – ING SAYS NIBC BOOKS ARE COVERED ON BASE DEAL SIZE; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio at 14.3%

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,288 shares to 22,581 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 305,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,495 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ING: Steady And Underappreciated, Or Boring And Underwhelming? – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ING Groep NV (ING) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ING Groep declares EUR 0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 12,189 shares to 12,283 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 16,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,304 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Core Laboratories: Another Leg Lower – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks won’t bottom until panic gets more extreme, BofA’s Stephen Suttmeier suggests – CNBC” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Leggett & Platt, Mueller Industries, and Evolus Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 10,959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel has 204,978 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) holds 4,700 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Opus Cap Ltd reported 16,239 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 434,863 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). D E Shaw & holds 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 25,516 shares. Becker Mgmt holds 0.87% or 554,270 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 1.69 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 95,389 shares. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 14.47 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Iberiabank reported 0.03% stake. Cibc Markets Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).