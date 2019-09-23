As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Market Value Rose, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Boosted Its Holding by $992,888

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 15,624 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 19,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 127,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, up from 108,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 82,567 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $265.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,412 shares to 154,315 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.10M for 15.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Tower Research Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 11,515 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 33,368 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 95,121 shares. Park Oh owns 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 8,579 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 6,600 shares. Invesco reported 3.43 million shares stake. World Asset Mngmt reported 12,539 shares stake. Monroe Retail Bank Mi reported 27,983 shares stake. First Citizens Comml Bank And Communications invested in 0.09% or 18,729 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Co holds 105,130 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 42,639 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Captrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 82 shares. Regal Advsrs Llc accumulated 30,645 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11,309 shares to 41,831 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 6,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,884 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).