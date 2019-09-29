As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Increased Holding; Donaldson Capital Management Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake by $827,838

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 36,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 370,845 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23M, up from 334,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 655,027 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 7,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 288,948 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30 million, up from 281,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Expansion Still ‘Pressing on the Gas,’ Says JPM’s Lester (Video); 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 8,340 shares to 8,828 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc Hig (VYM) by 11,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,059 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).

