As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Share Price Declined, Welch Group Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.37 Million; D L Carlson Investment Group Cut United Health Group (UNH) Holding by $2.46 Million; Shares Declined

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 50.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 9,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 19,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.34M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 56,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 590,774 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94M, up from 534,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 808,179 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose And Lc has 28,628 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Scotia Capital Inc has 0.34% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company owns 1.01 million shares. Filament Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 285,832 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.95% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jnba Financial stated it has 4,836 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.37% or 68,795 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na invested in 6,054 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pinnacle Llc has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Redmile Group Lc owns 132,890 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.02% or 839 shares. Donaldson Management Lc holds 17,168 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 197,238 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 3,497 shares to 18,799 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 19.16 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,000 shares. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, January 17.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 11,101 shares to 1,646 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,947 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

