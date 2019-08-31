As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock Value Rose, Old Republic International Has Lifted Its Stake by $4.91 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director &; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.58M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 749,461 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bond Yields Provide Morning Pressure, Despite Positive Tiffany Earnings News – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Selling Bank Of America – A Great Company Can Present A Poor Stock Investment At Times – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks for New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark National Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 46,036 shares. Geode Ltd Llc holds 116.68 million shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.00 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Management accumulated 0.02% or 21,794 shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 50,331 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 19.27 million shares or 0.76% of the stock. Ironwood Finance Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 800 shares. Bridges Investment Management Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 167,311 shares. Graybill Bartz Ltd invested in 2.46% or 127,648 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 50,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp invested in 45,351 shares. Legacy Private Trust invested in 121,412 shares. London Co Of Virginia holds 68,157 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cls Limited Co owns 41,182 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 2.77 million shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 114,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,774 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares to 497,000 shares, valued at $24.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 201,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).