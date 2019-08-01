As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Rose, Capital Advisors Trimmed Position; Advisory Services Network Has Lifted Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $301,665 as Share Price Rose

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 73.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 187,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 67,450 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 254,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 5.43 million shares traded or 339.12% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 8,467 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 7,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $277.68. About 1.74 million shares traded or 20.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,175 shares to 10,066 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,317 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Management holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 19,540 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,204 shares. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Green Valley Llc accumulated 162,974 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 51,968 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Llc has 26,086 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Swarthmore Group Inc Inc has invested 4.56% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1.39M are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv has 38,994 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Company has 0.89% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,101 shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1.02 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 62,841 shares. Scott & Selber Inc accumulated 8,378 shares. Olstein LP holds 12,000 shares. 1,512 were accumulated by Wealth Architects Llc.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 32,269 shares to 69,109 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 212,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 370 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd stated it has 7,996 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 34,703 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 195,118 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% or 29,524 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 104,062 shares. 264,781 are held by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com. Atlantic Union Retail Bank has 0.76% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 64,755 shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 29,080 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 45,799 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance Inc has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Signaturefd Ltd invested in 268 shares. Fin Counselors has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 26,807 shares. Bennicas And Associates owns 14,700 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.