As Legg Mason (LM) Valuation Rose, Holder Gam Holding Ag Has Cut Stake by $610,508; Home Depot (HD) Position Has Raised by Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 16,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 32,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 48,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 221,847 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 244,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.84M, up from 234,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $234.24. About 1.30M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas

More news for Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” and published on August 23, 2019 is yet another important article.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 124,128 shares to 233,516 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.56M for 11.16 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Management Limited holds 0.02% or 150,069 shares. Park Circle holds 14.93% or 573,000 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital reported 0.01% stake. Asset One Ltd holds 0% or 13,105 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 22,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 800 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.02% or 92,220 shares in its portfolio. 158 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl Svcs. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 107,356 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 47,807 shares. Aqr Ltd has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Amalgamated National Bank owns 17,780 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Mariner Ltd reported 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $8.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 83,539 shares to 57,521 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 42,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,627 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Home Depot Explains Its Reduced Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0.26% or 3,130 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 14,378 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Mathes has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,461 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 1.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 70,632 shares. Burney Communication has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Scotia Capital holds 0.75% or 294,454 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Llc accumulated 169,031 shares. Maple Management Incorporated has 0.45% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Overbrook Corporation stated it has 1,675 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fosun Limited owns 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,700 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,991 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 32,506 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 1.65% or 236,273 shares.