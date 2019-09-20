As Legg Mason (LM) Stock Rose, Point72 Asset Management LP Lifted Holding; Harding Loevner LP Decreased 51Job (JOBS) Position by $32.65 Million as Stock Declined

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 435,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.73 million, down from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 116,832 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 16,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 35,438 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 18,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 716,999 shares traded or 13.49% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 571,576 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 7,266 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 227,600 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,999 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 2.34M shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 488,226 shares. Synovus Financial has 634 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt accumulated 1,100 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 148,712 shares. Laffer Investments has 20,633 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moreover, Gateway Advisers Lc has 0.06% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Goldman Sachs Group reported 753,034 shares. Glenmede Company Na invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 1.59M shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 134,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,077 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

More recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason reports August AUM of $776.8B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.