As Legg Mason (LM) Stock Rose, Holder American Financial Group Cut Holding; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Gemmer Asset Management Upped Its Holding

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 303,897 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $225.33. About 21.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Doubleline Total Etf by 15,594 shares to 252,583 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Telephone & Tele (NYSE:T) by 26,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,160 shares, and cut its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest State Bank Division holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 83,552 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 35.91M shares. Grassi Mngmt holds 2.66% or 91,187 shares. Martin Tn reported 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howe & Rusling reported 123,758 shares or 4.23% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 61,475 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 81,952 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,777 shares. 469 were reported by Nuwave Mgmt Lc. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Company holds 3.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 38,325 shares. Chase Invest Counsel owns 1,770 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt accumulated 29,712 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.83M are owned by Amer Gp.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Traders See Price Errors at Close in Apple, Google, Others – Bloomberg” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More news for Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.57M for 11.16 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).