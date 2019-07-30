As Legg Mason (LM) Share Price Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lifted Position; General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cut Holding

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 38,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 219,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 1.48M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 43,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,479 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 150,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 245,694 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.55M for 17.43 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 17,015 shares to 121,117 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cipher Capital Lp has 128,762 shares. Country Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 1,582 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 180,266 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 12,695 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.97 million shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 224,225 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 87,700 are held by Endowment Management L P. 111,900 are held by Utah Retirement. Bnp Paribas Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Putnam Fl Inv Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Whitnell & holds 0.09% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 10,110 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 1,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 18,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 61,061 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Kbc Nv invested in 0.02% or 92,757 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 1.53 million shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 46,041 shares stake. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 250,400 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Panagora Asset stated it has 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). D E Shaw And Company accumulated 40,921 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 45,488 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 13,252 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 127,300 shares to 4.95M shares, valued at $256.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 10,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,295 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).