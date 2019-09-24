As Legg Mason (LM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Its Position by $369,968; United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose While Advent Capital Management Has Raised by $1.55 Million Its Holding

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.07 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason (LM) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 9,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 44,707 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, down from 54,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 459,712 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems Internationa (Prn) by 7.00 million shares to 45.54M shares, valued at $50.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ih Merger Sub Llc (Prn) by 10.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.06 million for 10.81 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets Etf (VEA) by 8,729 shares to 329,562 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 111,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).