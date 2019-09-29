As Lee Enterprises (LEE) Stock Declined, Cannell Capital Upped Holding by $909,230; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lakeview Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $373,198

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 2,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, down from 23,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 63,109 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 1.04M shares to 759,094 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

