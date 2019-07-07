As Lee Enterprises (LEE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cannell Capital Has Increased Its Holding; Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding as Valuation Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.11 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 312,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 139,285 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has risen 33.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “Slack’s Non-IPO Direct Listing: Who Gets Rich From the NYSE Debut? – Fortune” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lee announces early repayment of 1st Lien Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lee Enterprises: Better Revenue Trends And A Hidden Gem – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lee to purchase the Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $31.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 4,840 shares to 74,133 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).