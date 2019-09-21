As Lee Enterprises (LEE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $1.01 Million; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 239,996 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 132.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 3.91 million shares traded or 32.65% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 617,805 shares to 882,905 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (Put).

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Interpublic Group Announces Series of Executive Changes – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lee Enterprises, Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:LEE) 17% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lee Enterprises’ TownNews Acquires Digital CMS Business – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Lee Delaney President – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Post Holdings Active Nutrition Business to be Named BellRing Brands; BellRing Brands Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chicken Sandwich Wars: Popeeyes Tells Customers To ‘BYOB’ – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “McDonaldâ€™s buy-one-get-one promotion wasnâ€™t such a great deal after all, analysts say – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.46% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Northstar holds 0.59% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 6,762 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.11% stake. Principal Fincl Gp Inc stated it has 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 10,994 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,033 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc owns 16,706 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability reported 560,457 shares stake. Parthenon Llc accumulated 0.66% or 14,795 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y owns 8,346 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 2,225 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited reported 1,016 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 1,863 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com has 8,769 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.