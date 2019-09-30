As Lear (LEA) Valuation Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $485,805; Goodman Financial Raised Position in Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) by $342,550 as Valuation Declined

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 388,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, up from 361,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 1.24M shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS – FULL YEAR REPORTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 183,371 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $199.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,009 shares to 3,879 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour (NYSE:UA) by 19,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,310 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06M for 8.45 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Enterprise Financial reported 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 39,568 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa invested in 1,631 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 8,383 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Glenmede Tru Comm Na holds 0% or 158 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Co stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hm Payson Com has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has 9,159 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). British Columbia Inv Management Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).