As Lear (LEA) Valuation Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $546,210; Vestor Capital Holds Stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lear Corporation (LEA) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 4,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 34,015 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 29,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lear Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $118.41. About 369,454 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 110.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 56,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 107,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 51,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 1.49M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc (Wy) reported 750 shares. Bp Public Limited holds 44,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Communications invested in 20,914 shares. Energy Opportunities Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,035 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 167,425 shares. Perkins Coie has 100 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 54,784 shares. Wilen Invest Corporation stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.05% or 8,671 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi has 4,426 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bb&T owns 164,363 shares. 8,153 are owned by Planning Ltd Com. Barnett And Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,025 shares. Aldebaran Financial reported 1.55% stake.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,840 shares to 117,430 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 71,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,966 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 38,295 shares to 137,304 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,430 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 34,967 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 186,544 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Trust has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Eaton Vance Management reported 7,409 shares. 4,035 were reported by Ifrah Fin Svcs. Cna Finance Corporation accumulated 18,258 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Synovus owns 1,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 435 shares. 16,097 were accumulated by Sei Invests. 603,546 were reported by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Ltd Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Spitfire Cap Ltd reported 4.56% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 183,214 shares.