As Lear (LEA) Valuation Declined, Elm Ridge Management Upped Holding; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 16,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,868 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 8.47 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 367,098 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 199,929 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 260,790 shares. Andra Ap owns 37,600 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 6,664 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Bb&T Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Glob Endowment LP stated it has 0.06% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 40 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0.28% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Com Ma has invested 0.16% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,789 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 60,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Eventide Asset Management Lc owns 184,000 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.07 million shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 143,111 shares to 211,877 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,028 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 18.68 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.25M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).