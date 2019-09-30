As Lear (LEA) Stock Value Declined, Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Upped Holding by $1.14 Million; Aviva Plc Decreased Its Holding in Store Cap (STOR) as Market Valuation Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Lear Corporation (LEA) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 8,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 99,372 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84 million, up from 91,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Lear Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 207,088 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 50,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 295,385 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80 million, down from 345,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 361,374 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.86 million for 19.44 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.