As Lear (LEA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $485,805; V3 Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stake by $790,000

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.88. About 290,533 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 444,122 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $292.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 250,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $87.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Com Na has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 158 shares. Spitfire Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.12% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 35,127 shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Inv Advisors has invested 0.05% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 192,414 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2,812 shares. Allstate owns 17,909 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Denali Advsrs Llc reported 1.21% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Seizert Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 34,887 shares. Moreover, Scout Investments has 0.47% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 435 shares. Enterprise Service Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1,773 shares. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 12,439 shares.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $208.63 million for 9.02 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.