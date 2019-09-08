As Lear (LEA) Stock Value Declined, Elm Ridge Management Has Boosted Stake; Associated Banc-Corp Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $120.26. About 587,602 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 32,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 100,317 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 132,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 240,902 shares to 746,226 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 632,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,026 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 3,220 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hennessy Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Paragon Management holds 2,192 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 295,943 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 20,607 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 0% or 1,613 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Ltd Com has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 7,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp accumulated 2,980 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 0.13% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 11,201 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 51,566 shares. Basswood Mgmt Lc holds 122,244 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. 33 were reported by Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 54,356 shares to 264,566 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.