As Lear (LEA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Spitfire Capital Has Lowered Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Lifted by Flossbach Von Storch Ag

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 67,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 283,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93 million, up from 216,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 890,018 shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lear Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Corporation(LEA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11,000 shares to 161,224 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.51M for 7.67 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advsr holds 4,934 shares. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership reported 3.44M shares stake. North Star Mngmt reported 4,436 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Brandywine Inv Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,468 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pnc Fin Ser Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Federated Pa invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 32,950 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 143 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn holds 0% or 19 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.15% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Of Vermont reported 11,201 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 167,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 133,076 shares to 254,004 shares, valued at $61.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,040 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon, Shell feel the pain of natural gas glut in Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.