As Lear (LEA) Stock Price Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Trimmed by $620,190 Its Position; Stone Ridge Asset Management Position in Genesco (GCO) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 6,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,812 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, down from 25,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 160,241 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO UNDERTAKING MULTI-YEAR RESHAPING OF COST STRUCTURE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 12,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 459,834 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 25,400 shares to 145,400 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $247,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 18,519 shares. Regions holds 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) or 30 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services stated it has 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington State Bank invested in 4,090 shares. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 76,090 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 18,812 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.31% or 10,320 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Alps Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). 75,053 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 EPS, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $256.99M for 8.43 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9,517 shares to 26,238 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 260,790 shares. Signaturefd invested in 198 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communication holds 0.06% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 2,950 shares. M&T Bancorp, New York-based fund reported 7,720 shares. Pinnacle Partners has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 603,546 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C stated it has 5,800 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 126,398 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 1.18% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 39 shares. Sei owns 16,097 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 66,038 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com has 1,598 shares. Fmr Limited Company accumulated 1.31M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tortoise Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

