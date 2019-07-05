As Lear (LEA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Trimmed Position by $620,190; Moon Capital Management LP Position in Walmart (WMT) Has Boosted by $4.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 2.74 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart, Alphabet together may buy over 70% in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, IT COULD RESULT IN CO’S INVESTMENT STAKE IN FLIPKART MOVING LOWER AFTER DEAL CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WALMART’S Aa2 L-T & PRIME-1 SHORT-TERM RATINGS; 21/04/2018 – The Indian Express: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Online Grocery Delivery Coast to Coast; 30/05/2018 – ASDA WMT.N SALES UP 2.8 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO MAY 20-KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 12,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 284,966 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Management Ltd holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 28,474 shares. Hudock Grp Lc accumulated 2,048 shares. Moreover, Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.15% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 5.48 million shares. 363 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Management. 6,285 were reported by Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd. The Washington-based Washington Tru Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Insight 2811 accumulated 7,990 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Llc invested in 0.54% or 20,927 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Com accumulated 22,348 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc holds 15,050 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Company holds 36,915 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Horizon Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 0.03% or 54,000 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Have a No-Fun Friday – Investorplace.com” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Walmart’s Taking On Target’s Shipt and Amazon Prime Now – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Pfizer, Walmart and FleetCor Technologies – Investorplace.com” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart (WMT) weekly option implied volatility at 20 into hosting a Q&A session with the investment community – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $42.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,569 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Systematic Fin Mgmt LP invested in 3,550 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 100 shares stake. Harris Associates Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 3.44M shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Company holds 2,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,953 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 101,179 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Paragon Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 2,192 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 40 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Bb&T Lc holds 1,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Comm Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 899,070 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 EPS, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.77 million for 8.28 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares to 11,057 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of Lear Dropped 10% in March – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lear Innovation Ventures (LIV) Partners with Plug and Play Silicon Valley – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auto suppliers fall hard on tariff anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.