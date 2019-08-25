As Lear (LEA) Stock Declined, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Raised Position by $461,700; Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Trimmed Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 186.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 3,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 5,253 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 491,927 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 14,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 19,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56M shares traded or 54.07% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 285.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lear Corporation(LEA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Lear and Tyson Spearhead My Sane Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

