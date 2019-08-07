As Lear (LEA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Cut Holding; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Dillon & Associates Has Decreased Holding by $320,850 as Market Valuation Declined

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 60,886 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 64,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 3.91M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 12,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $118.83. About 562,584 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.52 million for 7.54 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

