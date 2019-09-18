As Lear (LEA) Shares Declined, Holder Impala Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; Oldfield Partners Llp Raised Its Stake in Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (TKC) as Shares Rose

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 17,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 318,872 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.41 million, up from 301,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $121.38. About 522,858 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (TKC) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 721,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.32% . The institutional investor held 5.89 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.29M, up from 5.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 235,044 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 29/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Revises Turkcell Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – Turkcell’s “lnvestment Grade” Status Affirmed Twice in a Week; 28/03/2018 – TELIA TELIA.ST SAYS TELIA COMPANY AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS IN TURKCELL HOLDING HAVE AGREED TO PROPOSE TO GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL THAT COMPANY DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS OF TRY 1,900 MLN IN TOT…; 29/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES TURKCELL OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – Telia Company: Telia Company and the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding have agreed on proposals for dividend and for board nominations in Turkcell; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TURKCELL ODEME AND/OR ANY OTHER UNIT TO JOIN AS FOUNDING SHAREHOLDER IN INCORPORATION OF “JOINT PAYMENT COMPANY”; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Turkcell Finansman’s Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – Turkcell Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in Europe, US Starting April 3; 28/03/2018 – Turkcell Mulls USD-Denominated 10-Year Bond; 24/04/2018 – Turkcell lletisim Hizmetleri: First Quarter 2018 Results

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 2.45M shares to 11.20 million shares, valued at $258.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 26,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). State Street Corporation accumulated 1.64 million shares. Franklin Res holds 0% or 23,137 shares in its portfolio. Euclidean Tech Llc reported 14,310 shares. Amp Capital Limited reported 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Vanguard Group has 6.12M shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc reported 10,115 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us invested in 11,831 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Limited Co invested in 0% or 25 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com accumulated 0.99% or 6,300 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moon Capital Lp holds 0.67% or 14,100 shares. Cwm Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Daiwa Securities Group Inc accumulated 13,525 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 10,034 shares.

