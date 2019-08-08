As Lear (LEA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Spitfire Capital Lowered by $931,500 Its Position; Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Share Value Rose While Orinda Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $369,730

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 601,101 shares traded or 43.86% up from the average. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500.

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 32,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 39,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.18. About 435,932 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 384,232 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,461 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). 28,665 were accumulated by Mason Street Llc. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 0% or 701,801 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 70,000 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 4.49 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 55,948 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 16,200 shares. Phocas Fincl holds 1.34M shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 6,040 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 406,439 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 14,600 shares.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Net Lease Inc by 67,497 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI).

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Independence Realty Trust: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RAIT Announces Agreement with Independence Realty Trust to Internalize Management and Future Management Changes – Business Wire” on September 27, 2016. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) CEO Scott Schaeffer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 25, 2018.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Lear and Tyson Spearhead My Sane Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lear -3% after industry slowdown dents earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lear Corp. (LEA) Q2 Prelim. Revenue Misses Consensus, Lowers FY Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/16: (VTVT) (APRN) (JBHT) Higher; (TNXP) (LEA) (DPZ) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $235.94 million for 7.44 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.