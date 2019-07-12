As Lear (LEA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Has Lowered by $1.50 Million Its Holding; First Foundation Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Mastercard (MA) as Shares Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 11,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,369 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.34 million, down from 271,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131.43. About 489,406 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 706.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 79,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,877 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, up from 11,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $278.32. About 2.55 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl by 279,668 shares to 9.62M shares, valued at $71.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 67,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 EPS, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $256.21M for 8.09 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Ser owns 94,259 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.14% stake. Renaissance Group Inc Llc reported 1,578 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Mirae Asset Global Invs owns 3,355 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp reported 34,967 shares. Boston reported 1.64 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cipher LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1,963 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc invested in 0.01% or 86,807 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability reported 150,219 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 12,538 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.04% or 4,171 shares.

