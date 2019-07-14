As Lear (LEA) Share Price Declined, Lpl Financial Has Lowered by $447,525 Its Holding; Marathon Trading Investment Management Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Increased as Market Value Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, up from 11,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.63M shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Solomon wins power struggle to emerge as Goldman heir; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%; 16/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC – GOLDMAN SACHS AND ROTHSCHILD ACTED AS JOINT FINANCIAL ADVISERS TO OLD MUTUAL IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Goldman suspends work on U.S. IPO of HNA’s Pactera unit: sources HONG KONG (Reute; 01/05/2018 – Goldman says case for owning commodities has ‘rarely been stronger’ than it is now; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 3,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,598 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 12,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 591,521 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 43,373 shares to 853,733 shares, valued at $97.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 26,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dyn Overwrite.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.79M for 8.40 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc (Put) by 20,300 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,226 shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Call).