As Lear (LEA) Share Price Declined, Impala Asset Management Increased by $2.45 Million Its Stake; Kohls Com (KSS) Position Held by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 17,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 318,872 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.41 million, up from 301,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 202,831 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp Com (KSS) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 149,530 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.11M, up from 137,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 1.97 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) 21% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Domino’s Doubles Down on Tech to Outpace the Competition – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 53,087 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp stated it has 69,927 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 101,439 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 6,369 shares stake. Bessemer Gp owns 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2,195 shares. Nordea Invest Ab invested in 0.08% or 255,027 shares. Boston Prns holds 1.48 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 3,220 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 1,433 shares. Moreover, Scout Invests has 0.47% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 174,487 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp reported 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Investec Asset Limited holds 0.36% or 681,330 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.12% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 11,831 were reported by Rothschild & Asset Management Us.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO) by 2.68M shares to 156,800 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 51,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).