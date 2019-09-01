As Lear (LEA) Share Price Declined, Elm Ridge Management Upped Holding; Jabil (JBL) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Cut Its Position by $453,440 as Share Price Rose

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 17,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 230,534 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, down from 247,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 1.09M shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Net $37.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL); 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Expands in Israel with the Opening of Optics Technology Innovation Center; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement With Jabil Inc

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 863,170 shares traded or 41.12% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lear Appoints Aerospace Industry Veteran Carl Esposito as President of E-Systems – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lear Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:LEA) 22% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 60,041 shares to 185,989 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,028 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,064 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Co has 19,585 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Inc invested in 1,545 shares. 1,800 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Equity Research. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.02% or 1,963 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Laurion Capital LP has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 861,721 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd has 86,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 15,800 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.29% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Vanguard Gru invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lpl Financial Llc has 9,598 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,343 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 4,578 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 7,745 shares to 526,872 shares, valued at $36.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 345,940 shares. 8,263 are owned by Bbva Compass Bancorporation. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 5,214 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 365,805 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 0% or 103,180 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 87,080 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd stated it has 799,348 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Diligent Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 10,500 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 45,228 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 159,350 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corp reported 31,236 shares. Moreover, Fund Management Sa has 0.02% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 99,518 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 31,000 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $97.86 million for 10.44 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Jabil Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JBL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Jabil expected to earn $1B in fiscal 2020 off Johnson & Johnson deal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Jabil company to be considered for $36 million IRB – Albuquerque Business First – Albuquerque Business First” with publication date: August 19, 2019.