As Lear (LEA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Secor Capital Advisors LP Holding in Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Has Trimmed by $2.83 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 12,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 122,244 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 109,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 389,957 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 97,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 108,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 181,474 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.15 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.98M for 38.94 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 152,037 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.18% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 75,000 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 1.44 million shares. Wasatch Advsrs reported 157,877 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 321,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27,366 are owned by Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Co. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 6,851 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 72,603 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 487,363 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 529,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 18,063 shares. 478,040 are owned by Summit Creek Limited Liability Company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 24,304 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 6,703 shares stake.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 47,874 shares to 70,114 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tegna Inc by 38,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 639,082 shares to 704,419 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 74,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,765 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorp reported 7,720 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 24 shares. Harris Assocs LP has 0.86% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 3.44 million shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,650 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 214,600 shares stake. Lazard Asset Lc invested in 0.07% or 295,943 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). First Mercantile Tru Company has 3,214 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 16,097 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 37,169 were accumulated by Pnc. Elm Ridge Management Limited Company owns 19,666 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 15,280 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.17% or 136,166 shares.

