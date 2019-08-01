As Lear (LEA) Market Valuation Declined, National Pension Service Boosted Holding by $503,280; As Raytheon (RTN) Shares Rose, Lvm Capital Management LTD Increased Position

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 48,196 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 43,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $182.29. About 1.60M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28

National Pension Service increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 3,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 94,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79M, up from 90,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 548,755 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 65,430 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 196,193 shares. Clark Estates Ny has 25,000 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 24 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) invested in 6,300 shares or 1% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 9,585 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 8,963 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 14,830 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 7,720 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.05% or 1.15 million shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Fund Mgmt holds 56,580 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Ltd invested in 0.03% or 3,374 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Management invested in 1.98% or 28,260 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Whittier Tru Communication has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 23,543 shares. Moreover, Ally Fincl Inc has 0.35% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Scotia Capital Incorporated stated it has 15,775 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Btr Mgmt reported 37,379 shares stake. 1St Source Commercial Bank accumulated 2,947 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.4% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Com holds 165,213 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 58,282 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 5,910 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,921 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).