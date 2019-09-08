As Lear (LEA) Market Valuation Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Decreased Its Holding; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lifted Holding in Abiomed (ABMD) as Valuation Rose

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 27,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 92,493 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.42 million, up from 65,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 227,496 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 12,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $120.26. About 587,602 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaukos Corp by 5,000 shares to 235,579 shares, valued at $18.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 102,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Smithfield invested in 0% or 46 shares. Nomura Inc reported 3,944 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 2,400 shares. Lpl Financial stated it has 10,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 694,371 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 103,274 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Bbt Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.28% or 789 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 1,069 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 170,487 shares. Hartford owns 4,927 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,696 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.1% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Efg Asset (Americas) holds 0.79% or 9,156 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 5,227 shares.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $198.56 million for 8.61 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 11,201 shares. Bridgeway Cap invested in 375,473 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 100 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp reported 5,922 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,730 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.19% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 861,721 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 2,980 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Convergence Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 6,664 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 31 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.15% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 1.02M shares. James Invest reported 21,460 shares. Skba Cap Management Limited accumulated 67,500 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 301,267 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 198 shares.