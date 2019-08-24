As Lazard LTD LP (LAZ) Share Price Rose, Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding; Target (TGT) Position Has Boosted by Northrock Partners Llc

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 113,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 105,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65 million shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Lp (LAZ) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 12,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 89,791 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 102,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Lazard Ltd Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 489,326 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE WON’T REACH PRIMARY BALANCE UNTIL 2022: LAZARD; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 09/05/2018 – Lazard’s James Donald Says Current EM Period Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness (Video); 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 16/03/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MGMT REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.51% IN FUGRO

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 349 shares to 590 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,844 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

