As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Valuation Rose, Holder Advent Capital Management Cut Position; Palouse Capital Management Trimmed Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $2.21 Million

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 106,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 127,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 658,973 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Net $159.7M; 09/05/2018 – Lazard’s James Donald Says Current EM Period Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness (Video); 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $389 MILLION FOR 2018, 16% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 17/04/2018 – Alexandre de Rothschild to take over at helm of Rothschild bank; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.44-SHR

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 1.81M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 17,831 shares to 116,878 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 26,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 13.72 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 26,073 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wesbanco Bank & Trust holds 26,071 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 400,454 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc Ny holds 845,554 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.85M shares stake. Westwood Gp invested in 34,150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Incorporated holds 89,532 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 73,586 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc has 0.61% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 96,570 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 6,233 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.36% or 20,477 shares. 36,370 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York reported 0.17% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 204,700 shares.

