As Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stock Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Upped Holding; American Economic Planning Group Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Has Lifted

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $207.55. About 9.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 9,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,608 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 202,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 436,778 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 06/05/2018 – Oman Oil Is Said to Hire Lazard as Firm Weighs Strategic Options; 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 17/04/2018 – Lazard Says Emerging Activists Are Stepping Up Attacks (Video); 10/04/2018 – MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names David Gibson as managing director; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – LAM IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH NEW MARKET-NEUTRAL EQUITY INVESTMENT STRATEGY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 10/04/2018 – MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ASSET MANAGEMENT OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $330 MILLION FOR 2018, 18% HIGHER THAN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 142,624 shares to 16,583 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,704 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Of America, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,718 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 229,686 shares. Exchange reported 39,241 shares stake. Maryland has invested 3.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairview Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 10,501 shares in its portfolio. Ims Management stated it has 15,403 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,000 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id owns 6,753 shares. Academy Cap Incorporated Tx stated it has 4.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has 9.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,000 shares. 10,658 were accumulated by Carlson Cap Mgmt. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Com holds 40,842 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt has 1.27M shares. Neumann Ltd Com holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,729 shares. Trb Ltd Partnership invested in 306,000 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Is Shifting Production of One of Its Hottest Products – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lazard Is The Complete Package For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 22, 2019 – 3 Mid-Cap Stocks With High Earnings Yields – GuruFocus.com” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Lazard Ltd.: Lazard to Announce First-Half and Second-Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 29,990 shares to 31,108 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Co Lc has 0.03% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 8,833 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Lomas Management Ltd Liability has 1.07% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,958 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.09% or 18,070 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Amer Gp owns 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 26,063 shares. Midas Mgmt invested in 41,500 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Co Delaware reported 28,927 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.04% stake. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 6,478 shares. Greystone Managed Investments has 0.18% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 82,526 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 222,010 shares.